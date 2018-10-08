Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh movies to clash at box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is all set to hit the cinema screens on December 28 this year. Simmba will also mark the first collaboration of Ranveer with Rohit Shetty, who is known for his entertaining and action packed films. Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt inspector named Sangram Bhalerao.

People are looking forward to this film for a number of reasons as it will be the first collaboration between Rohit and Ranveer and the fact that it will be Sara Ali Khan’s debut film as well. And now, to make things even more interesting reports have emerged that Ajay Devgn will make a special appearance in the film as well.

A source close to the project spoke to a leading news portal regarding the same. The source claimed that Ajay Devgn will be playing a cameo in the film in which he will be seen as his Singham character Bajirao Singham. The two cops will apparently have a face off in the film and this has already got us eager to watch the two stars battle it out on the big screen. The source stated, “It will be fun to see the two cops together. They are different as chalk and cheese with their temper being the only common factor. Ajay’s Singham character is a rage with fans and is a blockbuster addition to the film.”

Advertisements