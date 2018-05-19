Ajay Devgn releases the poster of ‘Kaala Karikalan’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth’s fans are always waiting to watch their favourite hero on the big screen again. And when his film hits the theaters, it’s a crazy affair with the audience thronging the theaters across the nation to watch their favourite hero on the big screen. Guess their wait is coming to an end as soon as his next, Kaala Karikalan, a political drama directed by P Ranjith, will be releasing on 7th June. And for now, here’s the first poster of the superstar’s upcoming release. Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn released the poster of the film on social media today.

Kaala Karikalan will see two stalwarts, Nana Patekar and Rajinikanth showcasing their acting prowess. Interestingly, it will be the first time that the Marathi thespian, Nana Patekar will be seen along with Rajinikanth in a movie. In fact, the two will be seen in a face-off as Nana Patekar plays the antagonist while Rajinikanth obviously plays the protagonist in P. Ranjith’s political thriller, Kaala Karikalan. Kaala will also see actress Huma Qureshi in a pivotal role.

The movie is a political drama set up in the backdrop of Dharavi. Apparently, Kaala Karikalan is also the first film that the legendary Rajinikanth has shot for in Mumbai. And while he was doing so, we noticed that he dons quite a simple avatar in a traditional lungi and a shirt, all black. While Nana Patekar is seen in a crisp white ensemble.

The film is produced by Dhanush, the popular actor and singer who is also Rajinikanth’s son-in-law. Watch this space for more on Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar’s Kaala Karikalan.

Advertisements