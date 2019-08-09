Ajay Devgn set to produce Abhishek’s next movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan last shared screen space seven years ago in Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama Bol Bachchan and now, if reports are to be believed the duo will soon be collaborating yet again. However, this time around Ajay will be producing the film instead of starring in it.

A report in a leading daily is claiming that Ajay will be producing Abhishek’s next project which also stars Illeana D’Cruz. A source close to the project revealed, “It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn’t paired opposite Abhishek. The team is on the lookout for an actress to be paired with him. The film will go on the floors by the year-end.”

Apart from Bol Bachchan, Abhishek and Ajay have shared screen space in Zameen, LOC Kargil and Yuva.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)