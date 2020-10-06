AJK Assembly expresses anger over sedition case against PM Farooq Haider

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Nominating Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in a sedition case has triggered a strong reaction across the country, as the AJK Legislative Assembly members, both from the treasury and opposition benches, joined those expressing their anger.

In this connection, a resolution was tabled in the House by a cabinet member – Ahmed Raza Qadri – on Tuesday, which said that the FIR had created resentment among those who stood for the Constitution and democracy, especially the millions of Kashmiris living in Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir and abroad.

“This meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly strongly condemns the sedition and treason case registered against the independent government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N, two former prime ministers, ex-federal ministers, retired senior generals with a police station in Lahore.”

“This frivolous case has made Pakistan a laughing stock at the international level,” the resolution read and added that the move had damaged Pakistan’s principled stance.” It said, “This case is a cause of damaging Pakistan’s interest which is a product of short-sighted element’s minds.”

Expressing his views, Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Yasin said an opportunity was provided by registering the FIR to India to launch propaganda. Chaudhry Abdul Majid, a former AJK prime minister, said the PTI government was behind registering the case through an anonymous person against the elected premier of AJK. Similarly, Naseema Wani said what message had been given to the people in both the occupied and liberated parts of Kashmir.

This united reaction came as it had been revealed that Badar Rashid, on whose application the sedition case, is a criminal and contested the local government elections on PTI ticket for the slot of union council chairman. Moreover, there are images in which Badar can be seen with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, which again proves his close association with the ruling party.

Sharing details, police said the cases registered against Badar pertained to attempted murder, possession of illegal arms and obstructing officials from performing their official duties.

And there is another aspect of this episode: some of these were registered by the Shahdara Police Station, the same police station where he was able to get the sedition case registered.

Moreover, the case regarding possessing illegal weapons was registered by Sharaqpur Police Station while another FIR about stopping the policemen from executing their duties has been filed with Anarkali Police Station. On the other hand, it is the Shahdara Police Station where attempt to murder cases has registered against Badar.

The latest controversy erupted Monday when the police filed this sedition case against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Farooq Haider, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and others who attended the party meetings addressed by Nawaz Sharif from London via a video link. In her reaction, Marriyum said the party leaders would not seek pre-arrest bails.

We will not seek a pre-arrest bail. If the PTI government has courage, it should come forward and arrest us,” she said and asked the PTI ministers to stop hiding behind anonymous and frivolous FIRs and file the same with their own names. However, several ruling party members later in the day criticised the move and said the government had nothing to do with the case.

One of them, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, even claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t know about the case and unhappy over the move. But this expression of distancing themselves from the case came only after a severe criticism that the ruling party faced from different political and social circles.

That’s why Rana Sana on Tuesday said the government had nothing to do except registering terrorism cases and issuing fatwas of treason, adding that even the AJK prime minister had been declared a traitor. If this case is registered without the government’s approval then what action has been taken [against those filing the FIR], Rana Sana questioned.

Earlier on Saturday, PML-N leader Capt Safdar was nominated for sedition in a case lodged in Gujranwala for allegedly “inciting hate […] against the army” and threatening to forcefully obtain permission for a public meeting on October 16.