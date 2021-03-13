AJK Assembly session adjourned sans electing PM

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: A session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly to elect a new prime minister was adjourned on Monday without the poll being held. The election was announced after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.

The session, which was due to start at 11am, finally began at 3:30pm under the chairmanship of Speaker Riaz Ahmed. However, the session was adjourned till 11am tomorrow without a new prime minister being elected. The PTI enjoys a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly, but their path to secure a candidate loyal to Imran Khan as the premier may get difficult.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has rebelled against his own party and created a forward bloc in the assembly. According to sources, Chaudhry’s forward bloc has the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). However, PML-N AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir told Daily Jang that as per a “power-sharing formula” their alliance was with the PPP.

“If the candidate for PM was from PPP then we would have been bound to vote for him,” explained Qadir. He added that the PPP did not contact the party when it was negotiating with the forward bloc and neither did the latter contact them. “If the situation remains like this then PML-N, with its seven votes, will make its own decision,” said the PML-N leader. However, sources shared that after seeing Qadir’s reaction AJK President Chaudhry reached out to the PML-N to seek support for the forward bloc candidate.

Use of unapproved funds by AJK ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas unearthed: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chief secretary took notice of the use of secret funds and additional grants without approval during the tenure of former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and sought a report from the Finance Department on Monday.

It has been learnt that the secret funds and additional grants had been used without approval at the behest of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. The government funds bigger several times than the approved budget had been withdrawn. An additional budget of Rs750 million had been withdrawn for the AJK PM secretariat in violation of the approved budget of Rs199.09 million, an official document reveals.

Under the head of the secret services fund, Rs60.5 million had been withdrawn in violation of the original budget of Rs20 million. The additional supplementary budget had been released in the first three quarters of the current financial year. The AJK Finance Department did not bring the matter of additional budget to the notice of the chief secretary. The AJK chief secretary sought the details of the additional funds released.