AJK cabinet okayed EC Amendment Act 2020

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet met here on Monday approved the AJK Election Commission Amendment Act 2020 to increase in the number of constituencies from 29 to 33 in the light of the 13th constitutional amendment .The cabinet approved the amendment in Grant of writ petition rules ,2020 and AJK Nikah, Talaq Registration act, 2020 and National single Curriculum(NSC) .

The Cabinet also approved The AJK COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding)Ordinance,2020 and The Criminal Law(Fourth Amendment)Act,2020.

The Cabinet set up a committee headed by the AJK Chief Secretary to remove the hurdle in the way of Mirpur Water Supply scheme and submit its recommendation to the cabinet in this regard.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan presided over the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the government of the Muslim league (N) in Azad Kashmir is completing his mission to serve the people successfully.

He said billions of rupees are being spent on Education, Health and development of infrastructure for the welfare of the masses.

He said the former Prime Ministers Muhammd Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had extended generous financial assistance for the development of Azad Kashmir as a result of which the government has completed maga developmental projects in Azad Kashmir,

The cabinet adopted a number of resolutions calling upon the United Nations and international organizations and P five countries to take notice of Indian forces aggressions and massive human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and pointed out that Indian government illegal and immoral actions to change the demography of the state has jeopardize the peace of the entire region and rejected the Indian government illegal action to change the demography in occupied Kashmir.

The resolution demanded the stoppage of inhuman rights violations, military operations and lifting of communications blockade imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet condemned the Indian forces’ atrocities, search operation, arrest of innocent Kashmiri people including Hurriyet leaders and harassment of journalists in pretext of black laws by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet strongly denounced the indiscriminate Indian forces firing on the civil populations of Azad Kashmir and paid glowing tributes to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for giving befitting response to the enemy..

The cabinet appreciated the President of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad, The President of United Nation General assembly and think tank of international crisis for raising their voice against the illegal action of the Indian government to settle the non state actor in occupied Kashmir

The cabinet in another resolution thanked the Pakistan government for awarding Nishan –e –Pakistan to a renowned Kashmir Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Gllani which will be a source of inspiration for the people struggling for their fundamental right to self determination.

The Cabinet highly regarded the passing of unanimous resolutions by the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir on 5th of August

The cabinet welcomed the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Muzaffarabad on 5th of august and his address to the Azad Kashmir Assembly which boosted the morale of the people of Occupied Kashmir struggling for their right to self determination.

The Cabinet thanked the government of Pakistan for expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people and condemning the illegal action of Indian government of 5th august last year

The cabinet also appreciated the visit of the President of Muslim league (N) Mian Shahbaz Sharif and his address to the Azad Kashmir legislative Assembly and visit of other political leaders of Pakistan to Azad Kashmir and expressing complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir

The Cabinet expressed complete confidence over leader ship of the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and appreciated the timely steps taken by the government to control COVID 19 and record development work done by the government.