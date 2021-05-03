AJK High Court CJ Shiraz Kiani passes away

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiani passed away on Monday. He was ill and hospitalized in Islamabad for the last couple of months. Justice Kiani took oath as Acting CJ of AJK High Court on March 24 this year after the then Acting Chief Justice AJK High Court, Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, was retired.

Born on August 06, 1965, Justice Muhammad Sheraz Kiani got his early education in his native town Dadyal of District Mirpur. He passed his Matriculation Examination in 1981 from High School Dadyal, Intermediate from Government Degree College Dadyal in 1983 and graduated from University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 1985. He pursued higher education and secured LLB Degree in 1989 from the University of Punjab Lahore.

He was enrolled as a pleader in 1990 and practised as a lawyer in Mirpur/Dadyal up till 1995. He started his judicial service as a Civil Judge in 1995. He was promoted as Senior Civil Judge in 2003, as Additional District and Session Judge in 2006 and as District and Sessions Judge in 2010. On 23 September, 2015 on account of his lengthy and meritorious service in the subordinate judiciary he was elevated to the Bench of this Hon’ble Court.