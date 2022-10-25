AJK PM warns India for any misadventure

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has warned India that if it dared to attack liberated territory it would face stiff resistance from the freedom loving people of Azad Kashmir.

“We are followers of Abu Ubayda ibn al-Jarrah, Khalid Bin Waleed, and Muhammad Ibn al Qasim and we will not only defend every inch of our motherland but will also protect the honor and sanctity of our Muslim mothers, sisters and daughters in India”, the PM said. He was addressing a seminar jointly organized by The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission in connection with the 75th Foundation Day of AJK government.

The event was also addressed by former AJK Prime Minister and leader of PML-N AJK Chapter, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, ex. Chief Justice AJK, Justice (R) Syed Manzoor ul Hassan Gillani, Ex. Chief Justice AJK High Court, Justice (R) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, Executive Director of Centre for International Strategic Studies, AJK Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Vice-Chancellor UAJK Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission Ijaz Hussain Lone, Director Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission Dr. Raja Sajjad Latif, Director Students Affairs Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Awan and others. Terming the universities and educational institutions as nursery schools to prepare youth for nation building, the PM expressed his pleasure for organizing such a wonderful seminar by the university to sensitize the students about the struggle of their forefathers for achieving freedom. He recalled that we had lost East Pakistan because India had filled the minds of young Pakistani students in erstwhile East Pakistan with the poison of hatred against the then West Pakistan under a conspiracy.

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas said despite all the worst Indian atrocities, Kashmiris are continuing their freedom movement with full courage and perseverance. “Even today, Kashmiri mothers named sons Burhan Wani and Syed Ali Geelani to show their association commitment with the liberation struggle”, he asserted. The premier said that if the United Nations does not resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir as per its unanimously passed resolutions, it will lose its existence like many other global institutions.

Former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan urged Pakistan to trust Kashmiris and give them an opportunity to present their case to the world. “World is more interested in hearing the story of atrocities on Kashmiris than Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir”, he added. Farooq Haider Khan demanded that the Azad Kashmir government enter into a defense pact with Pakistan to protect the region from expected Indian aggression. “In the first phase, Pakistan should try to get observer status for Kashmiris in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC”, the former premier suggested.

Ex. Chief Justice AJK, Justice (R) Syed Manzoor ul Hassan Gillani said that the longstanding Kashmir issue cannot be resolved according to the conditions and requirements of 1947 because the world has rapidly changed. “Now Kashmir issue needs to be presented in today’s situation and global perspective”, Ex. CJ opined. The Vice-Chancellor UAJK Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi in his welcome address threw light on the aims and objectives of the seminar and said that this event is an effort to help sensitize the youth about the background of base camp of Kashmir liberation movement, its objectives and goals as well as future challenges. “Such programs are a regular feature of UAJK to continue its services in presenting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective to the youth” , he added. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi informed that UAJK plans to host an international conference on Kashmir next year in which policy makers from Pakistan will be invited here to get help in preparing a clear road map on the Kashmir issue.

