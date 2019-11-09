AJK president, Imran Ismail discuss situation in occupied Kashmir

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday met with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi.

Matters of mutual interest, Kartarpur Corridor, worsening situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Sardar Masood Khan hailed the government’s decision about Kartarpur Corridor.

Criticizing the Indian apex court’s verdict in Babri Mosque case, Imran Ismail said that the judgment has disheartened Muslims across the globe. He said that Indian occupied forces were making new records of brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

The Sindh governor urged the international community to help stop Indian atrocities in the held valley.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The corridor was being opened on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji beginning from Tuesday, to facilitate entry of Sikh pilgrims from India into Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier had termed the corridor a gift for the Sikh community around the world -as they could now reach their holy place within no time- while adding that love and tolerance were the two traits that could bring lasting change in the sub-continent and around the world.