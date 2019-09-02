AJK President urges Int’l community to play due role for resolution of Kashmir dispute

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the International community to break the silence and play its due role for resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Monday, he also appealed the international human rights organizations to advocate humanitarian corridor for oppressed people of held valley.

Sardar Masood Khan said Occupied Kashmir is bleeding as the Indian forces are killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights violations.

He said New Delhi has deployed its heavily weaponized armed soldiers in Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to deprive the innocent Kashmiri people from their basic rights.

He said India is replicating the policies of Hitler to satisfy its nefarious designs. He said information blackout in Occupied Kashmir is aimed at pursuing the ambitions of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.