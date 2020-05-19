AJK traders reject complete lockdown, announce to open shops from May 20

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Traders community in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) on Tuesday rejected the government’s decision for a complete lockdown and announced to open shops from May 20.

The AJK government had imposed a complete lockdown on May 18 following the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic due to the rush in the markets and only groceries and medical stores were allowed to remain open.

In response, the traders said that the decision is “incomprehensible” despite the implementation of government regulations and guidelines in countries where lockdown has been eased.

The traders said that the government decided to impose complete lockdown on itself without any consultation, which is severely affected the already suffering traders.

They said that despite announcements, the government didn’t come up with a package to help us.

The traders announced to open shops on May 20.