AKDN diplomatic representative calls on Deputy Foreign Minister

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): The Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman on Monday met with the Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Ms. Nurjehan Mawani, where she briefed Zaman on AKDN’s areas of engagement and exchange views on new role’s the mission could play in Afghanistan.

At the outset, the Deputy Foreign Minister recalled with appreciation the projects carried out by the development network highlighting the restoration works on historical heritages, a statement from Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting also focused on Kabul Process 3rd meeting, presidential elections and the ongoing peace process and related regional activities.

On the status of progress in the peace process, the Deputy Minister, recalling the second meeting of the Kabul Process, briefed the AKDN representative on the Afghan government’s stance with regard to the negotiations in the context, as well as the next Kabul Process meeting, the statement added.

Ambassador Mawani described the Afghan government’s recent activities in the security area including strategy shift as “a note of hope”. She also welcomed the Kabul Process meeting agenda expressing the mission’s support.

The two sides also exchanged views on the role of culture in securing sustainable peace.

Ambassador Mawani reiterated the AKDN’s commitment to the stability of Afghanistan through contribution to the improvement of life.