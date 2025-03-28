Akhtar Mengal, others remain safe in suicide blast near protest rally in Mastung

F.P. Report

MASTUNG: A suicide blast occurred near a protest sit-in being staged by the Balochistan National Party-M (BNP-M) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Mastung on Saturday.

Police said the bomber blew himself up when checking was underway, adding no casualty was reported in the incident.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that Mengal and other BNP leaders remained safe in the incident. He said an investigation had also been launched following the explosion.

Saying the provincial government was ready to hold dialogue with protesters, he urged BNP leadership to cooperate with them.

The spokesperson further stated that the Balochistan government has been in contact with the BNP leadership since last night when a meeting also took place between both sides. He added that a government delegation has agreed to meet with Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Following the blast, Mengal termed it a failed attempt to disrupt their protest and said all party workers are safe.

“A failed attempt to make out protest unsuccessful once again. Alhumdulillah I’m safe with all party workers,” read the post.