Akhtar Mengal’s Parliament Lodges residence ‘raided’

F.P. Report

BALOCHISTAN: Police raided BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s residence at the Parliament Lodges.

According to BNP Vice President Sajid Tareen Advocate, he was staying there to ensure the party lawmakers participated in the parliamentary process.

He said police and men in civvies raided the house and interrogated him.

He added police talked about the intel reports about the presence of suspicious persons. He said he was not afraid of such tactics.

He said: “I am here to ensure that party senators are not under any pressure while voting for the proposed amendment.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal asked me and two senators to stand firm on party stance.”