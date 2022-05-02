Akhund calls to end int’l meddling in Afghan affairs

KABUL (Tolo News): Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Islamic Emirate Prime Minister, urged Afghanistan’s neighbors and the international community to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. At the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer ceremony, the prime minister criticized the freezing of the country’s assets by the United States and said the world should stay committed to its promises.

“We said that we will do no harm to anyone or any country and we do not want to be interfered with by any country. We keep our promises because we are Muslims. We call on foreign countries to not create problems for Muslims, and to keep your promises,” said Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund. He further said that Afghans are celebrating the first day of Eid in a good security situation, and he asked Afghans to return to their country.

“What else do you want from the Mujahideen? (Islamic Emirate forces)? You, your property, your children and your trade were protected,” said Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund. According to Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate’s office in Qatar, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Islamic Emirate leader, attended an Eid prayer ceremony in the southern city of Kandahar. In an audio message, he welcomed Eid and the establishment of security and an Islamic system in Afghanistan, and he wished for strength for the Afghan people.

In the meantime, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting Minister of Interior, said in a statement on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr that the amnesty decree was the pledge of the Islamic Emirate’s leader, which everyone must follow, and forces who violate it will be brought to justice in the near future.

