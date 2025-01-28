Akhundzada: We do not fear warnings from West or East

KABUL (TOLOnews): Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, has stated that he has no fear of warnings from Western or Eastern countries. In his speech at the graduation ceremony of Jihadiyah Madrasa in Kandahar, he added that the Westerners who came to the country did not leave voluntarily but were forced to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate said: “Whether the East or the West stands against us, they cannot harm us. This is our belief, and we stand firmly upon it. Whether they are from the East or the West, they are nothing! Should we now fear their news? Do we not believe in God’s promises but instead believe in them? Will we be influenced by them? Never!”

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada also emphasized that the current system was not granted as a gift or inheritance but was established through the struggles of Afghans and must be preserved.

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, stated: “This system that exists today did not come by anyone’s request, nor was it inherited or given to us out of friendship. This system was achieved through our blood; it was established through Jihad in the path of Allah.”

Fazl Rahman Oria, a political affairs analyst, said: “Hostility and conflict between Afghanistan and Western countries benefit neither side. The interests of Western nations and Afghanistan’s national interests require negotiations and agreements between the two sides so that the existing issues can be resolved.”

The leader of the Islamic Emirate also advised the graduates of the madrasa to prioritize the preservation of Islamic values.