Akshay Kumar and SLB to collaborate for ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: It was back in 2012 when Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali impressed the audience with Rowdy Rathore. After all these years, the duo is all set to return with the sequel of the film.

Both SLB and Akshay have been wanting to make a sequel of the film for a long time now. It was due to Akshay’s super packed schedule that the same couldn’t happen all this while.

Adding to the buzz, the latest we hear that the producer and Khiladi Kumar are in talks to make the sequel. The film is expected to go on floors in 2020 and Akshay will reportedly be seen playing the role of IPS Vikram Singh Rathore aka Shiva. Talking about the same, a source close to the project informed a leading portal, “Lekin Akshay ko phursat kahan? (Where does Akshay have the time)? Sanjay Bhansali has sounded him out on several occasions. When in January 2018 Bhansali and Akshay hosted a press conference to announce that Akshay’s Padman was moving out of January 26 slot to accommodate Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Akshay had jokingly commented that he wanted Rowdy Rathore 2 to be made.”

Courtesy: (Filmfare)