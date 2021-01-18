Akshay Kumar starrer “Bell Bottom” to be released in June

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Akshay Kumar was one of the first stars to get back to work as soon as the lockdown was lifted to allow filming to continue.

He jumped right back in with new film, ‘Bell Bottom,’ and started shooting in London. The film was completed in 35 days.

The spy thriller was set to release in April 2021. However, according to online reports, the makers are now planning to move their release date from April to June 2021.

The primary reason for the delay has got to do with the fact that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is looking to release in the one-month window of March 15 to April 15.