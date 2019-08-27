Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to be released on Eid 2020

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been making a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. It’s for the first time that fans will get to see both the stars together on the big screen. Coming in as a treat for fans, not Inshallah but Laxmmi Bomb will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Earlier Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt was slated to release on this date but now since the film is shelved, makers of Laxmmi Bomb have blocked the calendar. For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana. The film stars Akshay Kumar playing the role of a man possessed by a transgender ghost.

It was in May this year when Akshay had shared the first look from the film and wrote, “Bringing you one bomb of a story, Laxmmi Bomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020.”

Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence, presented by Fox Star Studios and produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)