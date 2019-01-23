Akshay Kumar to do a horror-comedy movie after 12 years

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa was loved by the audience. It managed to make the audience laugh as much as it spooked them out.

If we talk about the horror-comedy genre in recent times, Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is one film that gained a lot of appreciation last year. It is evident that the audience does love this genre if the film is made with the correct elements in place. And this year along with several big projects going on floors, Akshay’s next which is a horror-comedy will also go on floors this summer.

The film will be directed by Raghava Lawrence and is said to be inspired from two Tamil films Muni and Kanchana. The writers of the film are making sure that they create a double impact by mixing the stories of both the films and are also adding several new angles to the original film. A source close to the film informed a leading daily that Akshay’s character will be scared of ghosts in the film and thus his character will be shown never leaving his house after dark. His character will, however, encounter a transgender ghost and that’s when the story will take a sharp turn. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in April-end and will go on till mid of July. And the makers are looking for an early 2020 release for this horror-comedy.