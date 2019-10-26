Al-Azizia case: IHC issues written order, summons CM Buzdar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Oct 26.) has issued a written order following the release of Muslim League-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

According to Dunya News, in the written order, the IHC has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday (October 29) at 2:30 pm.

The written order stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has no objection to Nawaz Sharif’s bail. The written order further stated, “We are satisfied that the federal government and the government of Punjab also have no objection to bail.”

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif till Tuesday on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference.

Nawaz Sharif has been directed to deposit two bail bonds worth Rs2 million each. The court will resume hearing on petition on October 29.