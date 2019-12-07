Al-Azizia reference: IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s petition on Dec 18

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear PML-N supermo Nawaz Sharif’s petition on December 18 on the sentence given in the Al-Azizia Reference.

According to details, on January 1, the former premier Nawaz Sharif had filed an appeal in IHC for declaring the seven-year jail sentence given to him by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia reference as null and void.

According to the cause list issued by the court’s registrar, the case will be heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Separately, the court will also hear National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea seeking an extension in the premier’s sentence.

NAB in its 12-page repose submitted to IHC had taken the stance that the former prime minister’s health was in no imminent danger.

The bureau had stated that the medical reports did not suggest a surgery anytime soon and the court had sentenced Nawaz keeping in view of his medical history.

Al-Azizia reference

On December 24, 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

In a short verdict announced, the court said there was concrete evidence against the former premier in the Al-Azizia reference and that he was unable to provide a money trail in the case.

The court ordered that Nawaz be “sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a term of seven years along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million”.