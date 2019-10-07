Al-Azizia reference: IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif’s petition today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his sentence in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Al-Azizia reference, on Monday (today).

According to details, a two-member bench will conduct the hearing during which a miscellaneous plea seeking relief in judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal will also be heard.

It is to be mentioned here that that former PM had moved IHC seeking suspension of his sentence in Al-Azizia reference. NAB chairman and Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent were made parties in the plea.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments.

Besides, he was also disqualified from holding any public office for the period of 10 years.The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence.