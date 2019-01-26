Al-Azizia reference: IHC to hear Nawaz’s plea for suspension of sentence on Jan 28

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of his sentence on the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on Monday (Jan28).

The bench includes Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar.

The plea was filed by the ex-premier’s counsel, Khawaja Harris, in the IHC. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accountability court and superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail have been made respondents.



In the plea, the former premier requested that the accountability court verdict sentencing him be suspended till a decision is announced on his appeal against the jail term. The sentence in Al-Azizia reference should be suspended and he should be granted bail on medical grounds against surety bond, the petition read.

Along with the petition, a medical report from the hospital dated January 17 has been attached.

A few days earlier, a team of doctors had conducted a medical examination of Nawaz at the Kot Lakhpat jail.

Blood samples of the former premier were sent to Jinnah Hospital and he had been taken to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for further tests. Three tests, including echocardiogram (ECG) and Thallium, were conducted of the former premier at PIC and his medical reports showed that his heart was bigger than normal.

Nawaz had earlier also moved the IHC seeking a suspension in the seven-year jail term handed to him in the Al-Azizia reference. His plea has been fixed for hearing on February 18.

