Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif has appeared before an accountability court on Monday, hearing Al-Azizia reference filed by National Accountability against him and family members.

Judge Arshad Malik is hearing the Al-Aziza case against Nawaz Sharif.

According to reports, duringthe last hearing on Oct 12, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris asked the court to summon the investigation officer, the last prosecution witness, in the Al-Azizia case as he wanted to ask him some more questions. The accountability judge approved the request and summoned the IO on Monday.

The court also summoned Wajid Zia, head of the Panamagate joint investigation team (JIT), to record his statement in the Flagship Investment case today.

On Oct 11, the accountability court rejected NAB’s request to record former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement under Section 342 of NAB Ordinance in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

As many as three references have been filed against the former premier in line with the directives of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case verdict.

The elder Sharif was sentenced to ten years in prison by the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, in the Avenfield reference, however, the conviction was suspended by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court.

Besides Al-Azizia reference, another reference regarding the Flagship Investment firm has also been filed by the accountability watchdog against the members of the former ruling family including Nawaz Sharif.

