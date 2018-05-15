Al-Azizia reference: Wajid Zia concludes recording statement against Sharif family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Wajid Zia, Additional director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and former head of the JIT is completed his statement in the Al-Azizia reference against the Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Wajid Zia is the main witness in the case and he has already testified in the Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family.

Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed hearing after Nawaz Sharif appeared in the accountability court, hearing the high-profile case since September last year. The judge allowed the former premier to leave the courtroom after marking his attendance.

Once Wajid Zia finished, the NAB court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow when Zia’s cross examination by Nawaz’s counsel will begin.

As the hearing went under way, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi pleaded the court to record the statement of Nawaz and his family in the Avenfield case.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases—Al Azizia, Avenfield and Flagship— in the accountability court after NAB filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.

On Wednesday, hearing the Avenfield reference, Judge Bashir had remarked that the decisions on all three references against the accused will be given together.

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017 with a six-month deadline.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

