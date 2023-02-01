Al-Azizia sentence: Nawaz Sharif attends IHC hearing of his appeal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Quaid and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached Islamabad HIgh Court on Thursday to attend the hearing regarding his appeal in the Al-Azizia reference.

The Islamabad High Court will also hear the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal, seeking enhancement in Nawaz Sharif’s sentence.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the sentence in the Al-Azizia reference after 2:00 pm today.

Nawaz Sharif will appear in the court along with his legal team.

On the occasion of Nawaz Sharif’s appearance, strict security arrangements have been made around the Islamabad High Court building.

A heavy contingent of police will perform security duties while the entry of any unauthorized person into the court premises will be prohibited.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison and ten years of disqualification in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case by an accountability court.

Nawaz Sharif had approached the Islamabad High Court against the sentence, but the hearing could not be held due to the fact that the PML-Q Quaid was abroad and was declared an absconder.

On the other hand, the NAB had also filed an application in the Islamabad High Court to increase the sentence of Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

Earlier, the IHC had acquitted Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.