Al-Qadir Trust case is biggest scam of graft, says Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Al-Qadir Trust case as the biggest scandal of corruption.

Addressing a seminar of Ulema and Mashaikh Punjab, she said the people of Pakistan have a strong association with Islam and it is the duty of the Ulema to snub the elements involved in the fanning of extremism in the society.

Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said that Imran Khan inflicted irreparable loss to the vital interests of the country to such an extent as our eternal enemy could not prove successful to harm the country in 75 years.

Terming the Al-Qadir trust case as the biggest scandal of corruption, she said that Imran Khan caused a loss of billions of rupees to the antional exchequer and there was no political vengeance behind Imran Khan’s arrest. Condemning the PTI chief Imran Khan for playing religious cards for political gains, Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan is responsible to tarnish the social and religious fabric of the society.

Maryam further said that she was not in favor of military courts, but facilitation continued in civil courts. She said that lame excuses are being presented in the court of law by PTI leaders to gain leniency whereas PML-N leaders faced their cases with courage and determination.

She said PTI chairman Imran Khan was harboring terrorists in his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore. “Some terrorists have been arrested from his house. The whole world saw the evidence from whom he asked for evidence,” she added.