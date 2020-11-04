Alabama chooses Republican Tommy Tuberville

Monitoring Desk

Republican Tommy Tuberville has defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D) in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, AP projects.

Why it matters: Although expected, the win by Tuberville — a former college football coach — is important for Republicans, who are fighting to keep control of the Senate.

The big picture: It was unlikely that Jones, the state’s first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in decades, would be able to hang onto the seat, which he won in a 2017 special election after Jeff Sessions left the Senate to serve as U.S. attorney general.

The Democrat’s upset victory at the time followed an intense campaign marked by allegations of sexual misconduct against his then-Republican challenger, Roy Moore.

Cook Political Report rated this year’s race as “leans Republican.”

Courtesy: Axios