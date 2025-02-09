Alaska Plane Crash: All 10 Victims’ Remains Recovered Amid Harsh Weather

NOME, ALASKA (February 9, 2025): Authorities have successfully recovered the remains of all ten individuals who lost their lives in a tragic plane crash over the Bering Sea. The Nome Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the development, stating that crews worked relentlessly against time before an impending winter storm threatened recovery efforts.

The Bering Air single-engine turboprop was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when it vanished on Thursday afternoon. After an extensive search, the wreckage was found the following day, with all nine passengers and the pilot confirmed dead.

Officials reported that the plane suffered a sudden loss in altitude and speed before crashing into unstable, slushy ice. However, no distress signal was received from the aircraft. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and a team from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been dispatched to investigate.

Among the victims were Rhone Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson, who were on a mission to service a vital heat recovery system for the local water plant. Their loss, along with that of others onboard, has deeply impacted the tight-knit Alaskan communities.

Local leaders, including Nome’s Mayor John Handeland and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, expressed grief over the tragedy. “Nome is a strong community, and we will support each other through this,” Handeland stated. Prayer vigils were held to honor the victims and their families.

This incident marks the third major aviation disaster in the U.S. within eight days, raising concerns over air travel safety.

