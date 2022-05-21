Albanese says he’s honored to be Australia’s 31st PM

SYDNEY (TASS): Austral-ian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese, after summing up the preliminary results of parliamentary elections on Saturday, addressed his party comrades, saying he was ready to serve his country as the new prime minister.

“I want to unite the co-untry, find our common int-erests and strive for a common goal. People <…> w-ant us to unite as a nation, and I intend to lead this,” t-he politician said, noting t-hat he considers himself a great honor “to become 31 ‘Prime Minister of Aust-ralia’.

Albanese said that on May 23, he himself and some of the ministers of the new cabinet would take an oath so that on the same day the Australian delegation could fly to Tokyo for a meeting of the leaders of the quadripartite security dialogue, which includes Australia, India, US and Japan. “Arrangements will be made on Monday morning for my team members to be sworn in so that Penny [Wong] and I can attend the meeting of the Quartet leaders in Tokyo,” Albanese said. The party leader added that an “economic group of ministers” would also be sworn in so that they could begin their duties as soon as possible.

In turn, Wong, who is expected to take the chair of the Australian Foreign Minister in the new government, stressed that “the new cabinet will fight for a better future for all.” “The [Labor] government will actively fight global warming and protect women’s rights, strive to unite Australians, not divide them,” she promised.

Australia held federal elections on Saturday. Acc-ording to the preliminary r-esults presented by the El-ectoral Commission of Au-stralia, the Labor Party of the country, which has been in opposition since 2013, won the majority of seats in the House of Representa-tives. As expected, after the official summing up of the voting results, the Labor p-arliamentary faction will f-orm a new cabinet of ministers of the country, which will be headed by Albanese.

