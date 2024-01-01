Alcaraz crushes Djokovic to retain Wimbledon title

LONDON (Agencies): Carlos Alcaraz powered to victory over an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic to retain his men’s singles title at Wimbledon.

The repeat of last year’s final failed to live up to the five-set thriller of 12 months ago as Djokovic appeared mostly helpless against the dominant Spaniard.

After squandering three championship points when trying to serve out the victory, Alcaraz held his arms aloft after battling through the third-set tie-break for a 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win.

“Honestly, it is a dream for me winning this trophy,” said Alcaraz.

“I did an interview when I was 11 and I said my dream is to win Wimbledon.”

Gracious in defeat, Djokovic shared a smile and warm embrace with Alcaraz at the net after his comprehensive loss.

For a second straight year, Djokovic was attempting to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon men’s titles.

The 24-time major winner was also trying to move ahead of Margaret Court to take sole ownership of the all-time record for the most Grand Slam singles titles.

As tradition now dictates, Alcaraz climbed up to the players’ box and was leapt upon by his team and family, celebrating a 14th consecutive match win at Wimbledon.

The result continues the four-time major winner’s 100% record in Grand Slam finals, while he becomes the youngest man to win at Wimbledon and the French Open in the same year.

Alcaraz saves best to last to stun Djokovcic

Alcaraz had looked far from convincing for the majority of this year’s Championships – winning in straight sets just twice before Sunday’s final.

He had to show resilience to wrestle his way through matches, fighting back against Daniil Medvedev, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe to sustain his title defence.

It made his run to the final all the more impressive, with his never-say-die mentality the mark of a true champion.

And in Sunday’s final, Alcaraz showed he was saving his best tennis for the last, all-important moment.

He reeled off deft drop shots, perfect volleys and thunderous forehand winners that seemed to stun his 37-year-old opponent.

Following in the footsteps of his compatriot and hero Rafael Nadal in 2008 and 2010, Alcaraz achieved the same rare feat of winning at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year.