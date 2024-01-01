Alcaraz near ATP Finals exit after losing to Zverev

TURIN (Agencies): Carlos Alcaraz is on the verge of exiting the 2024 ATP Finals following a straight-set defeat by Alexander Zverev in Turin. Second seed Zverev secured top spot in the group with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win and will face American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz, who only won one of his three group matches, must await the result of tonight’s match between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud. He will be out if Norway’s Ruud takes a single set against the winless Russian.

Zverev, 27, who also won his opening two matches against Rublev and Ruud in straight sets, has not had his serve broken so far at the season-ending tournament – but he played it down when asked whether he is currently playing the best tennis of his life.

“You guys have got to relax a little bit,” he said after beating 21-year-old Alcaraz. “Three fantastic matches, now the semi-finals will be very difficult. Taylor [Fritz] has beaten me a few times at the slams.

“Alcaraz has beaten me too many times this year so I’m glad to get this one. We have a great rivalry and friendship, I’m always glad to play him – unless he wins.” Zverev continued his impressive form against Alcaraz, who has struggled with a chest complaint during this tournament and once again wore a pink nasal strip to aid his breathing.

Seemingly still feeling the effects of that illness, Alcaraz was again off form but showed some fighting spirit to save seven break points in the first set, then two set points – before Zverev superbly converted the third. Zverev had four of those break points saved in the fourth game of the match, then had set point on Alcaraz’s serve when leading 6-5, but hit a cross-court forehand long following an extensive rally. The Spaniard forced the tie-break but Zverev was once again able to get his nose in front.

After both produced superb shots during the tie-break – including a terrific cross-court lob from Alcaraz – Zverev managed the best to finally secure the set. His third set point saw the German dig out an attempted Alcaraz winner with a brilliant half-volleyed pick-up near the net. Alcaraz spooned the returning volley wide and Zverev roared in celebration.

Zverev only needed to win that first set to guarantee his spot in the last four but he was determined to secure the win to get the top spot in the John Newcombe Group. The break in the second set was easier to come by, as Alcaraz fired a straightforward volley into the net to give up the immediate advantage.

Wimbledon and French Open champion Alcaraz was clearly unhappy, the third seed loudly complaining to his team after falling 3-1 behind in the second set. He psyched himself up enough to force two break points against Zverev at 3-2 – the first the German had faced in the entire tournament – but was unable to convert before Zverev saw out the match.