Alcaraz sees off Medvedev to set up Sinner final

BEIJING (Agencies): Carlos Alcaraz will play Jannik Sinner in the China Open final after cruising past Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

The Spanish world number three needed 88 minutes to seal a 7-5 6-3 win against his opponent who needed two medical timeouts for treatment on his left leg.

It is the 21-year-old’s eighth successive victory since his shock second-round defeat by Botic van de Zandschulp at the US Open.

World number one and defending champion Sinner reached the final with a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win over Chinese wildcard Bu Yunchaokete.

The Italian, 23, is competing in Beijing after the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said on Saturday that it was appealing against the decision to clear him of blame after he twice tested positive for a banned substance.

Wada said last month’s ruling by an independent tribunal to find Sinner had no fault or negligence was “not correct under the applicable rules”.

It has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) and said the player should be banned for “between one and two years”.

Sinner’s defence said he was inadvertently contaminated by the banned substance by his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi and when Wada’s decision was announced, he said he was “surprised” by the decision to appeal.

The US Open champion has admitted to having sleepless nights over the issue but his win over the Chinese world number 96 is his 15th win in a row and sets up a 10th meeting against his Spanish rival.

“It’s a very delicate moment, very difficult, very different,” said Sinner, who is seeking a seventh ATP Tour title in 2024.

“So every victory for me is a great sign.”

The pair met in the last four 12 months ago with Sinner emerging victorious but Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 5-4 after winning both meetings in 2024, most recently a five-set semi-final at the French Open in June..

“It’s going to be a tough match,” Sinner went on. “We know each other very well but every match is different. I’m happy to be in the final.”

Elsewhere, Britain’s Dan Evans beat Alex Bolt of Australia 6-2 1-6 7-5 in the final round of qualifying for the Shanghai Masters.

The world number 176 will play Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil in the first round on Wednesday.

Billy Harris was beaten 7-5 2-6 6-4 by Beibit Zhukayev but gained a first-round spot as a lucky loser and the world number 104 will play Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in his maiden appearance in the main draw at a Masters 1000 event.

Compatriot Jack Draper withdrew from the event on Monday because of an abdominal injury.