Alcaraz wins Queen’s to lift first title on grass

LONDON (Agencies): Carlos Alcaraz won his first title on grass and regained the world number one ranking with an impressive victory over Alex de Minaur in the Queen’s final.

Alcaraz’s 6-4 6-4 triumph means he moves above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and will be the top men’s seed at Wimbledon, which starts on 3 July. The Spaniard, 20, who was playing only his third grass-court tournament, has won five titles this season.

He will now set his sights on a Queen’s-Wimbledon double.

There were questions about Alcaraz’s ability on grass at the start of the week but he answered those in style, becoming a crowd favourite with his attacking style of play and boyish smile.

“I’ve watched this tournament since I started playing tennis,” he said. “It is special for me to play here and seeing my name on the trophy surrounded by the great champions is amazing.

“It helps a lot to be top seed at Wimbledon. It’s amazing. It wouldn’t be possible without the support of the people through the whole week.

“I started the tournament not really well, I had to adapt my movement a bit on grass, but it’s been an amazing week and ending with a lot of energy and on a high.”

Alcaraz demonstrates grass-court ability

De Minaur, 24, was seeking to become the first Australian winner at Queen’s since Lleyton Hewitt secured his fourth title in 2006.

The in-form world number 18, who beat Andy Murray in the first round, tested Alcaraz throughout with his pace and agility around the court. He had the first break point at 4-3 but the top seed shut that chance down instantly with a 137mph ace.

A De Minaur forehand error gave Alcaraz his own break-point opportunity in the next game and the Spaniard roared with delight when the Australian sent another forehand long.

Alcaraz demonstrated his ability on grass with a well-judged drop shot, a deft volley at the net, a thumping forehand winner and a huge ace as he wrapped up the first set in style. The Spaniard, who made the fourth round at Wimbledon last year before losing to Jannik Sinner, called for the physio at the end of the set to receive help with a right quad issue.

With Alcaraz fit to continue, the pair went toe to toe in the second set, and the Spaniard acknowledged De Minaur’s tenacity with a handshake at the net after the Australian came out on top of one mesmerising rally. But De Minaur’s standards slipped in the next game and a double fault handed Alcaraz the crucial break.

From there, Alcaraz’s victory looked inevitable and he clinched the title with his first championship point when De Minaur sent a return of serve out of play.