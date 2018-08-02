Aleem Khan alleges of being targeted incessantly

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has alleged that he is being targeted constantly.

Talking to media persons in Bani Gala on Thursday, he said that after being part of opposition for 11 years, he has become unacceptable now and inquires were being started against him.

Why the inquiries against me were being started now and not initiated since 2008, he questioned.

The PTI leader said that he along with the party chief Imran Khan struggled for change, played key role in sit-in and if he had any intention of financial gains, would have invested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said that wherever he acquires land, its status was changed and he has been repeatedly visiting courts for last two years for restoration of NOC.

Aleem Khan said that he was being punished for supporting Imran Khan and joining his struggle.

He said that the Paragon grabbed the land and he hasn’t a single marla land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The PTI leader said that his case was in court which would take decision in this connection. Whatever the court will decide would be accepted, he added.

Aleem Khan said that he was provided complete money trail of foreign assets to NAB.

