Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aleem Khan on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore.

NAB had summoned PTI leader along with the details of his offshore company disclosed in the Panama Papers.

The NAB team asked about the details of Hexam Investment Overseas Limited and according to records which is owned solely by Aleem.

PTI leader Aleem had claimed that his company was not named in the Panama Papers and that he would present all documents required by the NAB.

According to sources, NAB had asked Lahore Development Authority to issue notices to five officers employed on different posts to provide reports on Aleem’s illegal propertiesm including Park View Villas and River Edge Housing Scheme.

The five reported to be involved in the illegal properties case include LDA’s revenue officer Mohammad Akram, Deputy Director Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Sheikh Abdul Qayyum and officers Raja Abbas and Khawaja Shaukat Jamal.

