Aleem Khan Group refuses to vote for PML-Q candidate

LAHORE (NNI): Aleem Khan Group has refused to vote for PML-Q’s candidate for the Punjab chief ministership. In a statement issued on Wednesday in Lahore, Aleem Khan Group spokesman Mian Khalid Mahmood said they could not even think of the way Imran Khan had used to criticize PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi in the past.

He said “First, they had imposed a dishonest and incompetent Buzdar on us for four years and now they had nominated Pervaiz Elahi.” “There are many stalwarts of the PTI who had supported Imran Khan in his struggle for new Pakistan. Was not even one of them eligible to be nominated for Punjab chief minister?” he questioned.

“Every sincere worker of the PTI objects to the nomination of Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister,” he stated. “If Pervaiz Elahi was to make new Pakistan, what was the need to form PTI then? Pervaiz Elahi has been doing this for the last 42 years,” he added.

Mian Khalid also vowed that no bargaining would be made with the government, and he announced unconditional support for the opposition. “It’s amazing that now Pervaiz Elahi will make the new Pakistan. Khan Sahib! Was this the ideology what you fought for 25 years and the nation trusted you?” he questioned.

“Today, when it came to save the government, you nominated a person for Punjab chief minister whom you used to call a thief and dacoit,” he said.

“The members of Tareen Group are patriots and well-wishers of the nation. We hope they will join us too,” he expressed hope and added that Jahangir Khan Tareen rendered sacrifices for the PTI. “We all pray for his speedy recovery.”

