Aleem Khan-led committee to review facilities at Punjab jails

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has set up a committee to be led by PTI rebel leader Aleem Khan to bring about betterment in the prison system.

The committee comprised of Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ayesha Nawaz and Aneeza Fatima. The other members of the committee are Syed Ali Raza Shah, former IG Prisons Farooq Nazeer, Osama Khawar, Ahad Fatima Bukhari, Madiha Talal Mery James Gill and superintendent of Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

It will also include additional chief secretary home, additional secretary prison, and members of civil society.

The terms of references (TORs) for the committee has also been notified as it is being mandated to make suggestions for bringing improvement in prisons and measures needed for the welfare of the prisoners.

It is pertinent to mention here that prison officials in Punjab have planned to develop one of the most modern jails in the country in Lahore while following the structures adopted in the United States (US).

According to details, the prison complex planned by the provincial authorities would be meant for women and child prisoners.

“It would be able to accommodate 1,502 minor children and 300 women,” the jail authorities said.

The jail authorities, according to details, have been sent to the United States to understand the construction of their prisons on modern planning.

The jail authorities said that barracks and cells in the prison would have double beds facility besides also round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV

cameras.

The committee will submit a report in this regard to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on May 16.

