Aleem Khan summoned by NAB with details of his offshore companies on Monday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday (tomorrow) along with all the details regarding his offshore companies disclosed in Panama Papers.

The NAB has summoned Aleem Khan for providing contradictory information about his offshore companies.

On his appearance, the NAB will ask the PTI leader to present details regarding Hexam Investment Overseas Limited, which according to records is owned solely by Aleem.

Earlier, he appeared before the NAB on February 23 and submitted details about his offshore companies. The NAB summoned Aleem after contradictions surfaced in the documents submitted by him.

