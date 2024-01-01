Aleema Khan alleges plot to assassinate Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Aleema Khan, the sister of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, claimed that there is a plan to eliminate her brother while he is in prison, drawing parallels to the death of Egypt’s former president Mohamed Morsi.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Aleema Khan alleged that Imran Khan has been informed of a plot to assassinate him while he is incarcerated, following a pattern similar to Morsi’s death in custody in 2019.

She further claimed that her family received credible information from reliable sources regarding a decision to target the former prime minister. “Our family would like to address those behind this plot. Look at history and understand what happened to the Pharaohs and others who employed similar strategies. Under General Bajwa’s tenure, there was an attempt on Imran Khan’s life in Wazirabad.

During General Asim Munir’s tenure, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) took control of the Islamabad Judicial Complex, preparing to eliminate him. So why is he still alive? Because the decision of life and death rests solely with Allah Almighty,” she wrote.

Aleema Khan also highlighted the widespread support her brother receives, both in Pakistan and globally. “Millions of Pakistanis and Muslims around the world pray for him every day. We love him, and Pakistan needs him,” she said, adding that Imran Khan has faced multiple legal challenges but has been cleared of all charges, yet remains behind bars.

She went on to allege that the ISI is currently in control of Adiala Jail, where her brother is being held. “Can you explain to the millions praying for his release why Imran Khan believes there is a plan to finish him off in jail, just as they did with Morsi in Egypt?” she asked in her post.

The allegations made by Aleema Khan have sparked concern among PTI supporters, though there has been no official response from authorities regarding the claims.

Courtesy: tribune