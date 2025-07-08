Aleema Khan says Imran Khan has finalised protest plan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan, Tuesday stated that the party will unveil its protest plan after 10th Muharram, adding that the strategy has already been devised by the former Prime Minister himself.

Speaking to the media at Gorakhpur checkpoint, Aleema said, “The founder has made the plan. Our family discussed it during a meeting last week, and when the time comes, we will share it with the media.” She said the PTI’s protest movement is being carefully timed and managed, and not dictated by media demands.

“Whether we start from Peshawar or go to Lahore, the party will announce it,” she said, urging the public to “trust us, it will be better.”

She also stated that Imran Khan will lead the protest movement from jail, and that he considers himself “free behind bars”, while those outside are “the real prisoners.”

Aleema urged citizens to “come out for themselves – for democracy, rule of law, and against the 26th Amendment,” signaling PTI’s growing resistance to the political order under the current government.

Aleema also accused the ruling PML-N of suppressing dissent to appease Maryam Nawaz, saying, “We are being stopped to fulfill Maryam Nawaz’s desires. They suspended 26 members just to please her. But we are not in her control.”

Meanwhile, Noreen Niazi, another sister of the PTI founder, shared details after meeting Imran Khan in jail.

“Thank God the meeting happened. He is physically fine, but mentally being isolated,” she said.

She alleged that Imran Khan has been denied access to newspapers and TV for a week, adding, “He has nothing to read or write. What’s happening to him isn’t done to any prisoner.”