Aleema Khan, Uzma secure bail in D-Chowk protest case

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, were on Friday granted post-arrest bail in D-Chowk protest case.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted hearing of the case and after listening to the arguments from both sides, he approved post-arrest bail plea of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

On October 6, the Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including party founder Imran Khan’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Imran Khan, were detained by the police when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the party workers in the planned demonstration.

On Thursday, Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, was released from Adiala Jail after getting bail in the Toshakhana-II case.

The Islamabad High Court’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted the post-arrest bail plea of Bushra Bibi on Wednesday against Rs1 million surety bonds.

The court also directed authorities concerned to immediately release the former first lady.

Bushra Bibi remained in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for around nine months. She left the jail after her release.

A court had awarded 14 years’ jail term to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on January 31st this year.

Bushra Bibi, herself went to the jail and offered her arrest.

The Islamabad High Court had suspended her jail sentence in Toshakhana case, she was arrested again in Toshakhana-II case.