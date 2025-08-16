Aleema Khan’s second son Shershah arrested after Shahrez’s detention

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Law enforcement agencies have arrested Shershah Khan, the second son of Aleema Khanum, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

According to the family sources, Shershah was taken into custody near his residence in Lahore on Friday. Witnesses said men in plain clothes who were accompanied by police personnel carried out the arrest.

The development came just a day after Aleema Khan’s elder son, Shahrez Khan, was detained in connection with the May 9 Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier today, a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved an eight-day physical remand of Shahrez Khan. DSP Asif Javed presented case records before ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul.

Defending Shahrez, senior PTI lawyers Salman Akram Raja and Malik Asif Ahmad Naswana, President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, argued that their client had no connection with PTI’s political matters.

They maintained that Shahrez Khan was targeted solely because he is the nephew of former premier Imran Khan.

Salman Akram Raja further noted that Shahrez had been arrested two years after the alleged offence and urged the court to discharge him from the case.

LHC Bar President Naswana emphasised Shahrez’s career as a recognized athlete, highlighting that he had no political involvement.

حسان نیازی کو 10 سال میرے بھائی کو 14 سال سزا ہے، ہمارے بچے اٹھائے جا رہے ہیں اسکے باوجود ہم ڈٹے ہوئے ہیں، ہم انشاء اللہ کھڑے ہیں ان چیزوں سے گھبرائے گے نہیں۔

علیمہ خان

pic.twitter.com/heOUOnRbzc — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 22, 2025

During the proceedings, Shahrez’s mother Aleema Khanum, his aunt Uzma Khanum, and his father Sohail Amir Khan were present in court. Security was visibly tightened inside and outside the courtroom.