Alert: Lebanon, message for U.S. citizens

F.P. Report

BEIRUT : The U.S. Embassy notes several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available.

Please see available flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport . We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route. U.S. citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans.

We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time.

U.S. military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare. U.S. Citizens should not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis. In the case of an evacuation, you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the U.S. government for your transportation to a safe location. You will be responsible for the costs of onward travel from that safe location to the United States.