Algeria court confirms Tebboune re-elected president with 84.30 percent of vote

Algiers (Reuters): Algeria’s constitutional court confirmed on Saturday that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had won a second term with 84.30 percent of the vote in an election on Sept. 7, state media reported.

The final voter turn-out reached 46.10 percent, state media added.

The campaign of rival candidate Abdelaali Hassani Cherif had previously alleged irregularities in the count.

Tebboune, backed by the military, was facing only nominal opposition from Hassani Cherif, a moderate Islamist, and Youcef Aouchiche, a moderate secularist, both running with the blessing of Algeria’s powerful establishment.

Hassani Cherif received 9.56 percent of the vote while Aouchiche got 6.14 percent, state media reported.