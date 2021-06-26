Global

Algeria’s President starts consultations to form new govt after polls

1 hour ago

by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

ALGIERS (AFP): Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday began consultations for the formation of a new government, a statement from his office said, following a parliamentary election marked by low turnout.
Algeria’s incumbent National Liberation Front (FLN) won the most seats in the June 12 vote that saw record levels of abstention, with turnout at just 23 percent.

