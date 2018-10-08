Ali-Azizia reference: Accountability courts grants exemption to Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court has granted exemption from physical appearance in the Al-Azizia reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

As the hearing underway, Judge Arshad Malick inquired where the co-accused Nawaz Sharif was at the moment.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris, replied that his client was in Lahore as he was scheduled to appear before the High Court in a treason case.

He submitted an application requesting an exemption from physical appearance, which was approved by the judge.

Haris continued cross-examining the investigation officer, Mehboob Alam and argued that twenty separate letters were submitted besides the one submitted on August 20, 2017.

Mehboob Alam replied that three letters were forwarded to the Saudi officials regarding the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA).

He argued that in a separate petition, Hassan Nawaz took a stance regarding the transfer of goods from Ahli Steel mills Dubai to Jeddah.

As many as three references have been filed against the former premier in line with the directives of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case verdict.

The elder Sharif was sentenced to ten years in prison by the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, in the Avenfield reference, however, the conviction was suspended by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court.

Besides Al-Azizia reference, another reference regarding the Flagship Investment firm has also been filed by the accountability watchdog against the members of the former ruling family including Nawaz Sharif.

