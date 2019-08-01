Ali Imran leased out building to NBP for Rs 3.5mln rent: Vawda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling another case of Sharif family’s corruption, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Ali Imran, son-in-law of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, managed to lease out a building, constructed with looted money to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on monthly rent of Rs 3,565, 800. Ali Imran was not able to rent out the building, located at M.M. Alam Road, Lahore for quite some time, but he managed to lease it out to the NBP, using political influence, the minister said in the opening statement of his news conference.

He said the documentary evidence was being forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau for further proceeding, hinting that more corruption cases of the Sharif family would emerge in the upcoming days.

Faisal Vawda said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been making political appointments in different departments to serve their purpose, get loans and make personal assets in the country and abroad.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said a number of accused arrested in money laundering cases were opting to become approver, which would help unearth more corruption of the Sharif family.

“It is just a beginning as more cases will emerge in the coming day,” he added.

Answering a question about flash floods in Karachi, he said it was the failure of provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as it did not give attention towards timely clearing of storm-drains in the metropolitan. The minister said it was the responsibility of local bodies and provincial governments to take precautionary measures to avoid the situation of flash floods in Karachi that took several precious lives.

He said the federal government was extending all possible technical and logistic assistance to mitigate sufferings of flash-flood affected people in the city.

Faisal Vawda said the federal government had provided funds to the province as its share but the provincial government seemed least interested to spend money for welfare of the common man.

Replying to a question about traders’ strike in Karachi, he said holding protest was the right of citizens and the government would help resolve their genuine issues.

To a question, the minister said transferring and sharing of water data was a settled issue between Pakistan and India, hoping that India would implement it. “As far as the security of Neelum-Jheulm project is concerned, everything is under control.”

Responding to another question, Faisal Vawda agreed that the country was in dire need of new water reservoirs and these should have been constructed in the past.

Unfortunately, he said, attempt was made to make several dams like Kalabagh controversial, on behest of the country’s enemy.

The minister said the federal government was following a policy to carry out projects in line with availability of funds.