Ali Jehangir Siddiqui quits as Pakistan’s Ambassador to US

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ali Jehangir Siddiqui resigned from his position as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States on Tuesday.

Siddiqui told private news channel said that the trust deficit between Pakistan and the US decreased during his tenure.

US President Donald Trump made tweets against Pakistan in January this year but the situation has changed altogether as Washington has recently requested Islamabad to extend help to resolve the Afghan conflict, he added.

He also termed Pakistan a key player in resolving the Afghan issue.